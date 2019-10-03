Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of Krill Oil Patents

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that two krill oil patents owned by Aker Biomarine were invalid as obvious, rejecting Aker’s arguments that the board disregarded key evidence in analyzing prior art. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB’s decisions invalidating Aker Biomarine Manufacturing AS’ patents, which were challenged by Norwegian fishing company Rimfrost AS. The patents relate to the manufacturing of krill oil for dietary supplements and other products. Notably, Aker had argued that an ordinarily skilled person would not have combined relevant prior art “with a reasonable expectation of success” because...

