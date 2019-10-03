Candymaker Sugarfina Has New $14M Stalking Horse Offer

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Luxury candymaker Sugarfina Inc. told the Delaware bankruptcy court late Wednesday it has a new $14 million stalking horse offer in place in its Chapter 11 with one of its creditors that had raised concerns about a lesser prior proposed deal to purchase its assets. In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath’s court, Sugarfina said Bristol Investment Fund Ltd. is now “tentatively” on board as stalking horse bidder with a minimum cash offer of $14 million. Also, revised bid procedures would now limit the amount of that can be credit bid and cut a previously proposed $1 million...

