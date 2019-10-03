Russian Conviction Shouldn't Taint UK Fraud Defendant: Atty

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 6:41 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian businessman’s conviction in Moscow for an alleged theft against a Russian state development corporation shouldn’t cast doubt on his credibility as he fights a $1 billion fraud claim in England, his lawyer told a High Court judge Thursday, the second day of his London trial. Oleg Mkrtchan, a former major shareholder in Industrial Union of Donbass, a Ukrainian metal company, was sentenced to nine years in prison in August “after a secret trial” on charges that “appear” to be an alleged misappropriation of funds from the Russian investment entity Vnesheconombank, said his lawyer, David Wolfson of One Essex Court....

