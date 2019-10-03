LegalZoom, Rival Settle IP, Antitrust Suits

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Trademark law firm LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC has reached a settlement with LegalZoom.com to resolve both a trademark dispute and antitrust claims that the legal resource website is falsely advertising its services and letting nonlawyers do legal work, according to newly filed court documents. A settlement conference minute entry filed Wednesday indicated that the parties had agreed to the terms of a confidential settlement, and that the agreement also covers a trademark suit brought by a related entity, LegalForce Inc., against LegalZoom. Details about the settlement were not available Thursday. The news comes three months after LegalForce lost a bid to...

