Alan Dershowitz Reenters The Fray In TransPerfect Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Celebrity constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz has signed on to represent TransPerfect Global Inc. co-founder Philip R. Shawe as Shawe goes head-to-head with the company’s court-appointed custodian, former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney Robert Pincus, over Pincus' alleged overbilling, Law360 was told Thursday. Dershowitz is set to defend Shawe against a bid by Pincus to hold him in civil contempt and to prevent him from filing more lawsuits after Shawe targeted Pincus in Nevada state court for purportedly improperly charging for his services in overseeing the sale of the company. Shawe says that Pincus, in his capacity as custodian,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS