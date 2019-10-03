MoFo Will Blend Northern Virginia, DC Offices

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP plans to combine its Northern Virginia office with its new digs in Washington, D.C., expecting to house about 160 lawyers in the mid-Atlantic region when the building opens next fall, the law firm said Thursday. Attorneys and staff in Northern Virginia can move in their current roles to the brand new office, according to the firm. Construction for that site began last year, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space spread out on four floors at 2100 L St. "I am excited about our continued growth in D.C.," Morrison & Foerster Chair Larren Nashelsky said in...

