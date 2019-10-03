Industry-Led Crypto Ratings Leave Some Wanting More

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Top companies in the crypto asset space launched a ratings council this week to help provide the industry with standardized guidelines for how to assess how a crypto asset should be treated under federal securities law, leading some to applaud the effort while others are questioning the long-term value of the project. Outside parties have mostly viewed the Crypto Rating Council as a generally positive initiative that can provide some regulatory clarity in a space that has been largely lacking. But the fast-paced nature of the crypto industry and potential conflicts surrounding the industry-led council have led others to raise numerous...

