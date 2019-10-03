CDC, FDA Ramp Up Vape Alarms As Lung Injury Cases Top 1K

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration said Thursday the agencies have identified more than 1,000 cases in a "very concerning" outbreak of lung ailments related to the use of e-cigarettes or vaping, adding that the death toll has risen to 18. Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a telephone press conference there have been 18 deaths confirmed and reported to the CDC from 15 states, with additional deaths under investigation. She said cases of injuries have been reported from 48 states and the Virgin Islands, and there...

