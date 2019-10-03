Pa. Township Erred With Gas Drilling 'Overlay,' Panel Told

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 3, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania community didn’t fully weigh the potential effects of drilling and hydraulically fracturing for gas in the Marcellus Shale when it created a “mineral extraction overlay” district that covered half the town, an environmental group told a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel Thursday in Pittsburgh. An attorney for Protect PT told the panel that Penn Township’s overlay was inappropriate for the community’s increasingly suburban “rural resource” zoning. The Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas had improperly ruled that the zoning ordinance only had to weigh the effects of the final product — finished gas wells — and not the construction,...

