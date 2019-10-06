DC Sniper Case Stokes Debate Over Juvenile Life Sentences

Why Stop at 18?

Justice Anthony Kennedy once wrote that "the qualities that distinguish juveniles from adults do not disappear when an individual turns 18."



But because 18 is the age when rights like voting or enlistment kick in, the Supreme Court has made it the boundary between juveniles and adults when it comes to criminal sentencing.



Now, Washington, D.C., lawmakers aim to build on Justice Kennedy's observation about the arbitrariness of age limits with legislation introduced in February that would allow people up to age 25 to petition for sentence reductions.



Called the Second Look Amendment Act, the bill would expand a 2016 law that gave those convicted of violent crimes as juveniles the chance to request a sentence review after serving 15 years.



Proponents like James Zeigler, an indigent defense attorney, say passing the proposal would bring D.C. in line with scientific consensus on when young people reach maturity.



"Up until their mid-20s, young people's brains are not finished developing," he told Law360. "The areas of impulse control and decision-making are less developed, they're much more vulnerable to negative influences, and they're more capable of change."



Zeigler added that a final vote is expected "in the next few months" and said district lawmakers indicated strong support. But U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu, the top prosecutor in D.C., has publicly opposed the measure, citing violent rapists and murderers who could wind up free sooner than planned.



In a press release, she said the D.C. Council should not pass the bill without first examining how those released under the current law for 18-year-olds and younger have fared beyond bars.



"Our communities are safer when we do a better job of rehabilitating offenders in our custody," she said.



D.C. would not be the first jurisdiction to raise the age at which someone can be considered less culpable due to youth. In 2017, California lawmakers extended parole eligibility to all offenders up to age 25.