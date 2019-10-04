BigLaw Popular Place For Ex-Pols To Be 'Shadow Lobbyists'

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- After they leave office, many members of Congress head to BigLaw firms, where they engage in advocacy to influence public policy without registering as lobbyists, a practice often referred to as "shadow lobbying," according to a new report. Under the Lobbying Disclosure Act, members of the House of Representatives are required to wait a year after leaving office before they can lobby their former colleagues, and senators must wait two years. But many take advantage of loopholes in the law, quickly joining lobbying or law firms and performing shadow lobbying, according to the report released Thursday by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center...

