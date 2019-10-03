Anti-Gun Group's IRS Complaint Targets NRA’s Tax Exemption

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Brady, an anti-gun nonprofit, asked the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the National Rifle Association and its tax-exempt status amid new reports that the gun rights organization may have misused funds, under an IRS complaint filed Thursday. The anti-gun group’s administrative complaint questioned whether the NRA should maintain its tax-exempt status after a recent New York Times report that President Donald Trump met with NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre to discuss how the organization should support the president. The group has also made exorbitant payments to LaPierre, according to a recent New Yorker report. If the IRS finds that the NRA is abusing its...

