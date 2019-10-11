EY Hires Former Microsoft Tax Atty With Treasury Experience

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A former tax counsel with Microsoft has joined EY as a principal in its tax controversy practice, bringing experience in audits and transfer pricing matters, as well as in-house work with Treasury, the firm recently announced. Bryon Christensen, who was the associate general counsel for tax at Microsoft Corp., joined EY’s national tax department in the Seattle office, according to the firm’s Thursday announcement. Previously, Christensen was with Amazon.com Inc., where he managed litigation, audits, appeals and transfer pricing matters for the company, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP’s tax department. Christensen, who...

