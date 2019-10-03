Wyden Wants Probe Of Whistleblower Claim On Trump’s Taxes

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An allegation that a political appointee at the Treasury Department interfered with the Internal Revenue Service's audit of the president's or vice president's tax returns should receive a full investigation, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee said Thursday. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the Senate Finance Committee's ranking member, said his committee should have already begun investigating an IRS whistleblower's complaint that a Treasury appointee tried to interfere with an annual audit of the president's or vice president's tax returns. (AP) An IRS official has filed a whistleblower complaint that a Treasury appointee tried to interfere with the agency's annual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS