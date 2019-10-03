In-Depth Next Week: A Look At The New Supreme Court Term

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court watchers love to read the tea leaves. A stray comment at oral argument. A fiery footnote. Even a small blip in the data can be a sign of big changes ahead. While at times that kind of analyzing might seem like overkill, this year is different. The changing of the guard at the court is now complete, and the justices have made no qualms about signaling to the bar — and the rest of us — where, exactly, it is they stand. Whether it’s through concurrences or dissents, opinions on orders, or even their public comments and tussles at...

