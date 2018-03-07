The Big Picture: USPTO’s Win-Or-Lose Fees At The High Court

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's controversial policy of demanding that opponents reimburse its fees even if the agency ultimately loses the case. Law360 has been covering the showdown from the beginning, so here's a look back at how we got here, the key issues and highlights of the case. ANALYSIS March 7, 2018 Pay Our Attorneys' Fees, USPTO Says, Even When We Lose Ahead of the en banc Federal Circuit arguments on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s controversial new policy on attorneys’ fees, we broke down everything you need to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS