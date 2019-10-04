FCA Unveils Plans To Curb High Car, Home Insurance Prices

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 10:37 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned on Friday that six million British consumers could be paying £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) more than they need to for home and motor insurance, amid concerns that the markets are failing the country's neediest. Unfair pricing in the home and car insurance markets is in the sights of the City regulator, which says their policies deter consumers from shopping around and lead to them paying higher prices. (AP) The City watchdog has unveiled new proposals for cracking down on unfair pricing in the car and home insurance markets, saying that insurers' policies discourage consumers from shopping around...

