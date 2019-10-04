Cleaning, Property Firms Closed For Duping Creditors

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 11:56 AM BST) -- A London court has shut down a rental business and a cleaning company, which was advertised as providing services for nuclear power plants, after it found they had duped creditors with misleading accounts and references, a government agency said Friday. The High Court wound up the two companies in the public interest on Sept. 24 following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, the agency said. Judge Nicholas Briggs appointed the official receiver as liquidator of the companies. The court heard that Swanholme Ltd., which advertised itself as specializing in short-term, serviced rental properties throughout Europe, filed false and misleading accounts at...

