Specialty Insurer completes AmTrust At Lloyd’s Merger

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 2:41 PM BST) -- Specialty insurer Canopius has closed a deal to merge with another specialist provider to create a bigger operation with enhanced underwriting capacity at Lloyd's of London, the 330-year-old market, the company has said. Canopius Group has completed an agreement, which was signed in April, that will see its Lloyd’s business merge with AmTrust at Lloyd’s, a division of Amtrust Financial that is based at the London market, the insurer said Thursday. Canopius did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which means Canopius will become a top-five insurer at Lloyd’s with combined premiums of approximately $2.2 billion, the company said. Another deal will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS