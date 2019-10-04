EU Securities Watchdog Looks To Expand Market Abuse Rules

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- European Union regulators could expand rules targeting market abuse to crack down on tax scams and to introduce tougher regulation for the foreign exchange market. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has asked the bloc’s top securities regulator to investigate whether its legislation prohibiting market abuse should be expanded, the European Securities and Markets Authority said Thursday. In particular, the commission wants to know whether the market abuse rules should be applied to so-called spot contracts in the foreign exchange market. These contracts are the most basic way to trade foreign currencies and allow investors to buy and sell foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS