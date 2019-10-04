Ex-BHS Owner Pleads Not Guilty To Tax Fraud Charges

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 1:25 PM BST) -- The former owner of a British retail chain that collapsed in 2016 denied allegations that he cheated the tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, out of approximately £500,000 ($620,000) in taxes at a London crown court on Friday. Dominic Chappell, 52, pled not guilty to three charges of cheating the public revenue in connection with his investment company Swiss Rock Ltd, when he appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court. The former owner of the BHS Ltd. chain stood in the dock in a crisp suit and blue tie. Prosecutors allege that, between March 2015 and September 2016, Chappell cheated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS