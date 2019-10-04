Manx Wins OK To Represent RBS Shareholders In Costs Claim

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 3:58 PM BST) -- Manx Capital Partners can represent thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders in litigation seeking to force institutional investors to contribute to legal costs it says lie behind hundreds of millions of pounds in settlements with the bank, a London court ruled on Friday. The judgment at the High Court by Master Francesca Kay dismissed an application by three Lloyds Banking Group PLC subsidiaries and several other pension and wealth funds. They had asked the court to prevent Manx from acting on behalf of the shareholders on a representative basis as the investment vehicle pursued its claim against the subsidiaries and funds....

