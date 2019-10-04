Don't Miss It: Davis Polk, Kirkland Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Davis Polk and Kirkland. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Davis Polk Helms Masco's $725M Windows Biz Sale Michigan-based home improvement and building products manufacturer Masco, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, unveiled plans Oct. 1 to part ways with its windows and doors manufacturer in a $725 million sale to MI Windows and Doors. MI Windows and Doors lauded the acquisition of the Milgard Windows and Doors business as a way to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS