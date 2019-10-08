Baker Botts' Large Enviro Platform Lures 9 Katten Attys

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The new members of Baker Botts' environmental and workplace safety practice say the firm's larger platform will enable them to help clients grapple with increased regulatory scrutiny in the aftermath of accidents at industrial facilities and assist with the development of incident response plans. Baker Botts LLP bolstered its roster of environmental, health and safety attorneys late last month, snagging a package of nine partners from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP including Steve Solow, the former chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Environmental Crimes Section. The attorneys joined the litigation department's environmental section and white collar defense and corporate investigations practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS