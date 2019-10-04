Elk Petroleum Wins Nod For Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based oil and gas producer Elk Petroleum Inc. secured Chapter 11 confirmation for its two main affiliates Friday under an uncontested amended plan that capped nearly five months of battling in Delaware's bankruptcy and Chancery courts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved, subject to final revisions, plans for the spinoff reorganizations of EPI affiliates Elk Petroleum Aneth LLC, or EPA, and Resolute Aneth LLC, or RA, with EPA having an assumed $175 million enterprise value after emergence from bankruptcy. The confirmation followed approvals of a long list of "global settlement" compromises that included rescission of a disputed, $55 million deal...

