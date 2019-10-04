SFO's Cooperation Strategy May Fail To Entice Corporations

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Just over a year since she took office, Lisa Osofsky has spoken again at the Cambridge Economic Crime Symposium. While her speech at the same event last year set out her plans for the future of the Serious Fraud Office under her leadership, this year she explained how she has begun to put those plans into practice. Her key message was that the U.K.’s foremost financial crime enforcement agency has been concentrating its efforts on corporate integrity, crime prevention and corporate cooperation, as opposed to its traditional focus on prosecutions. After all, according to Osofsky, “None of the dramatic and forceful...

