Top Pa. Public Defender Paid Staffers To Campaign, AG Says

By Matt Fair |

The top public defender in Pennsylvania's capital city was slapped with criminal charges on Wednesday for allegedly agreeing to provide tens of thousands of dollars in compensation to county employees who agreed to work the polls on behalf of a judicial candidate he was supporting.Bradley Winnick, the chief public defender of Dauphin County, was accused in a criminal complaint of approving $26,000 worth of paid time off for lawyers, paralegals, investigators and other employees in his office who agreed to hand out literature on behalf of an unidentified judicial candidate outside of polling places on the primary and general election days of 2017."Our election laws are clear — public funds are not to be used to support political work," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement announcing the charges. "[Winnick] allegedly not only misused taxpayer dollars and attempted to cover it up, but he also undermined the integrity of our democratic process. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute public corruption wherever we find it, no matter what position of power the defendant may hold."According to the AG's complaint, witnesses reported that they were told they would receive either time-and-a-half or double-time compensation for each hour they spent at the polls on the two election days in 2017.While witnesses said it was common practice for members of the public defender's office to volunteer on judicial campaigns, they reported that 2017 was the only time they recalled there being an arrangement to compensate them for their time.When interviewed by investigators from the AG's office, the complaint said Winnick admitted to providing employees in his office with double-time compensation for hours spent working the polls, and that it had been his decision alone to make the offer.Winnick, 47, is a longtime fixture in the public defender's office in Dauphin County, where he joined as an assistant in 2006 before becoming chief in 2011.In the wake of the criminal charges announced on Wednesday, however, the office's website said that Mary Klatt had taken over as acting chief public defender. She did not immediately return a message from a reporter on Friday.Winnick faces charges of theft of services, conspiracy, conflict of interest and tampering with public records. He is scheduled to be arraigned in December.An attorney for Winnick did not return a message seeking comment.Winnick is represented by Brian Perry of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock.The state is represented by Kirk Handrich of the Office of Attorney General.The case is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Winnick, docket number MJ-12102-CR-0000418-2019, in the Magisterial District Court of Dauphin County.--Editing by Adam LoBelia.