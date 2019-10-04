Cravath To Move NY Office To Rising Manhattan Skyscraper

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP has plans to move its New York office to set up shop at the Two Manhattan West tower, which is under construction in midtown Manhattan, once the building is completed in 2024, according to an announcement Friday. The firm, whose New York office is currently located roughly one mile away at Worldwide Plaza, will occupy 13 floors of the 58-story building covering more than 480,000 square feet. The space will be custom-built for the firm, according to the developer. "We are pleased to partner with [developer] Brookfield [Property Group] in creating our new headquarters in this...

