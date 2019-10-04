FTC Distorted Actavis Ruling In Generics Dispute, Impax Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Impax Laboratories LLC set the stage for a broad Fifth Circuit fight with the Federal Trade Commission in the generic-drug maker’s appeal of the agency's reverse-payment decision, accusing the commission Thursday of creating a “jerry-rigged” test to figure out whether payments made to delay a competitor's generic drug are blatantly illegal. Under the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Actavis ruling, it's possible for courts and the FTC's in-house process to deem a so-called pay-for-delay deal illegal, but to do so they must perform a "rule of reason" analysis weighing any pro-consumer benefits against potential harm to competition. The FTC’s ruling against Impax in March was its...

