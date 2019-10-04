Crypto Exchange Gets Ball Rolling On Global Self-Regulation

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange OKEx said Friday that it has launched an initiative to create the first self-regulated organization that would govern and standardize the practices and policies of exchanges in the digital asset industry. The initiative was formally announced at Malta's DELTA Summit by Enzo Villani, OKEx's head of international strategy and innovation, who described the proposed SRO as an independent, membership-based body that would adopt exchanges of any size and from any jurisdiction. "While other organizations have introduced initiatives to elevate standards for crypto exchanges, most are focused on one jurisdiction," Villani said in an announcement. "We applaud their efforts...

