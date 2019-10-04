Gearbox CEO Settles Bitter Breakup Suits With Ex-GC, Pal

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Nasty accusations of broken trust and dirty deals lobbed in dueling Texas lawsuits between video game developer Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Software LLC and the company's former general counsel have ended in a confidential settlement and apologies. In a Wednesday filing in Dallas County court, lawyers for Pitchford and attorney Wade Callender said all their claims and counterclaims had been resolved and that their dispute should be dismissed. The joint request included an unusual statement, attached as an exhibit, stating that Pitchford had been "exonerated." "Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel...

