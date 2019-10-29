Pa. Superior Court Hopefuls Stress Commitment To Litigants

Law360, Philadelphia (October 29, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Speaking at a candidates forum in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, the two Democratic contenders for a pair of open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court said their respective judicial philosophies were not guided by any hard stance on legal precepts or principles but, instead, on a commitment to the dignity of individual litigants. Judge Daniel McCaffery, a member of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas who’s seeking his first seat on the statewide bench, said he’d committed himself throughout his judicial career to ensuring that everyone appearing in his courtroom felt they were respected, heard, and that they received a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS