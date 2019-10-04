PTAB Rejects 2nd Intel Challenge To Semiconductor Patent

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shot down Intel Corp.’s challenge to a semiconductor patent Friday, saying the company's petition was too similar to another the board recently rejected. The PTAB refused to institute inter partes review of the patent, owned by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microelectronics, five months after refusing Intel’s other challenge to the same patent. “Resolving the present petition on its merits would result in a significant duplication of the work already undertaken on the earlier proceeding,” the board wrote. Both of Intel’s petitions used largely the same prior art to argue claims from the...

