DC Targeted Worker For Using Medical Pot, ACLU Suit Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., violated the its own discrimination law by forcing a sanitation worker to go on leave after learning about her medical marijuana use for back pain and refusing to give her a less demanding job, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a lawsuit filed Friday. The ACLU said in the lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court that the D.C. Department of Public Works violated the city's Human Rights Act when it required Doretha Barber to go on unpaid leave after she told her supervisors that she used medical marijuana outside of work hours to treat chronic back pain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS