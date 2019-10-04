Treasury Watchdog To Review Trump Tax Request Response

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury’s acting inspector general said Friday his office will investigate Treasury’s handling of a request by the House Ways and Means Committee for President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns. The call to investigate Treasury’s handling of a House committee’s request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns stems from a whistleblower complaint. Above, Trump speaks to the media Friday on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP) Richard Delmar, the acting Treasury inspector general, said he had received a letter from Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who requested Sept. 30 that he assist the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS