NLRB Chair Defends Contractor Hire In Letter To Dems

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Friday defended the agency’s use of a third-party contractor to aid its rulemaking on joint employment relationships after two House Democrats suggested the contract poses a conflict of interest. Ring responded to a letter from Reps. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., probing the agency’s contract with government staffing company Ardelle Associates given the company’s membership in business associations that commented on the proposed rule. The proposal would narrow the circumstances in which the board treats affiliated businesses as one entity for the purpose of administering the National Labor Relations Act....

