FDA Chief Warns Against Use Of THC Vapes Amid Crisis

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public on Friday not to use vaping products containing THC, as the agency continues to investigate a lung ailment outbreak that has affected more than 1,000 people and led to at least 18 deaths. Acting Commissioner Norman E. Sharpless said in a statement that the agency's updated alert also warns consumers who choose to use vaping products to not modify or add substances such as THC or other oils to products purchased in stores, and that they should not purchase any vaping products through illicit channels. "At this time,...

