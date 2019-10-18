IP Hires: MBHB, Munck Wilson, Loeb & Loeb

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff has brought on a team of six intellectual property attorneys to form a new transactions and high-tech litigation strategy group, while Munck Wilson and Loeb & Loeb are enhancing their entertainment capabilities with new IP attorneys. Here are the details on these IP hires. MBHB Scoops Up 6 IP Attys For New Austin Office Jeffrey Toler McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP has brought on a team of six intellectual property attorneys to form its new transactions and high-tech litigation strategy group, giving the firm a presence in the fast-growing technology hub of Austin, Texas. The Texas team,...

