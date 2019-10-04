Ruling Endangers Philly Hospital Program's Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday rejected an emergency motion filed by Philadelphia’s bankrupt Center City Healthcare LLC in an effort to block the revocation of Hahnemann University Hospital's license, potentially imperiling the $55 million Chapter 11 sale of a doctor training program. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected Center City's emergency motion asking him to either maintain the status quo at Hahnemann or reconsider a stay pending a state and federal appeal of the sale of the Hahnemann-affiliated program. Last month the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid appealed the hospital and residency...

