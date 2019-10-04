Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ruling Endangers Philly Hospital Program's Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday rejected an emergency motion filed by Philadelphia’s bankrupt Center City Healthcare LLC in an effort to block the revocation of Hahnemann University Hospital's license, potentially imperiling the $55 million Chapter 11 sale of a doctor training program.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected Center City's emergency motion asking him to either maintain the status quo at Hahnemann or reconsider a stay pending a state and federal appeal of the sale of the Hahnemann-affiliated program.

Last month the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid appealed the hospital and residency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®