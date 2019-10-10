Pa. Ruling Leaves Room For Oil And Gas Reg Challenges

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Hydraulic fracturing continues to be a hot topic in Pennsylvania’s appellate courts. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania recently released an opinion addressing a multitude of state-level regulations concerning oil and gas operations, helping define the rules drillers must follow within the state. In Marcellus Shale Coalition v. Department of Environmental Protection of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania et. al., several provisions within Chapter 78(a) of the Pennsylvania Code were at issue, which governs unconventional oil and gas well operations. Approximately three years ago, this lawsuit began as a pre-enforcement review of the Chapter 78(a) regulations, as promulgated by the Pennsylvania DEP and...

