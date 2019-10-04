Up Next At High Court: Showdown Over LGBTQ Discrimination

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court will dive headlong into the 2019 term starting Monday with oral arguments in the biggest LGBTQ rights cases since Obergefell, but the justices will tackle other issues of interest to the legal industry as well, such as the USPTO's "radical" and "unprecedented" policy on attorney fees. The justices will hear oral arguments in six cases in their first week back from summer recess. Before retaking the bench, the court is expected to hand down orders from its "long conference," during which the justices discussed the pending petitions and motions that have been piling up in their absence. The court revealed...

