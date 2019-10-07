Disqualified Director Returned To Jail For Breaching Order

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 1:12 PM BST) -- A disqualified company director has been sent back to jail for a second time after he breached his ban by illegally running a manufacturing company after leaving prison, a government agency said Monday. John Cotton was handed a prison sentence of 14 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Sept. 23, the Insolvency Service said. He also was given a 10-year disqualification order. The court heard that Cotton had a history of convictions for obtaining credit while bankrupt dating back to 1988, the Insolvency Service said. He had been convicted in 2011 of running a company with intention to defraud and jailed for...

