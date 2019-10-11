UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- The past week has seen asset manager BlueCrest drag a U.S. hedge fund into court following its expansion into the U.K., a City watchdog sue a Panamanian connected to an illegal land sale scheme and a Hong Kong food distributor file suit against shipping giant MSC. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Berlad Graham LLP v. Lloyds Bank PLC Berlad Graham, a law firm based outside London, filed a Part 8 claim against Lloyds Bank on Oct. 10. The law firm is represented by Mills & Reeve LLP. The case is Berlad Graham LLP v. Lloyds...

