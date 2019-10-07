Whistleblower Protection Rules Get Nod From EU Council

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 5:54 PM BST) -- The European Union’s council of ministers adopted sweeping new laws to protect whistleblowers on Monday to create safe channels of reporting and to guarantee safeguards against retaliation for individuals who choose to speak up about illegal activity. The new bloc-wide directive will require member states to provide protected channels of communication for whistleblowers, both within an organization and between employees and public authorities, he European Council said. The rules will also prohibit employers from dismissing or demoting those who speak up. “I welcome the strong signal sent to whistleblowers by the council today,” the body's first vice president, Frans Timmermans, said. “Whistleblowers...

