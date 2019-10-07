Banking Biz Tide Kicks Off Series B With $54.3M Fundraise

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Tide, a digital banking platform for businesses, on Monday said it has raised £44.1 million ($54.3 million) in its latest funding round that was supported by financial technology investment companies. Tide said the SBI Group and Augmentum Fintech PLC invested in the first round of its Series B funding, which it plans to use to bolster its share of the U.K. business banking market and international expansion. In February, Tide's partner ClearBank landed a £60 million grant from the RBS Alternative Remedies Package. "Securing this substantial investment from successful fintech investors like the SBI Group and Augmentum underlines how far the...

