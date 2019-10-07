Businessman Claims Trickery Cost Him $1B In Fraud Trial

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 8:02 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian businessman seeking $1 billion from his former business partners told a London judge Monday that they tricked him into selling his stake in their metals company for far less than it was worth. Vitaly Gaiduk said in the High Court that he was wrong to trust Oleg Mkrtchan and Sergey Taruta when it came to the sale of Ukrainian metal conglomerate Industrial Union of Donbass, or IUD. Gaiduk's family owned a third of the company, and in the suit he filed in 2016, he accused his former partners of deceiving him into selling that minority stake for $750 million — even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS