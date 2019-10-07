High Court Won't Hear Seized Bank's Due Process Dispute

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Columbian Financial Corp.’s appeal of federal court rulings upholding a 2008 decision by Kansas state financial regulators declaring the bank insolvent. The high court rejected Columbian’s certiorari petition asking it to overturn a Tenth Circuit decision that Kansas state courts had given the bank a “full and fair” hearing of its argument that the Kansas Bank Commissioner violated its due process rights when the state seized the bank more than 10 years ago. Columbian struggled during the financial crisis of the late aughts, resulting in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. downgrading the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS