Kazakh Bank Co. Pulls London IPO Over Market Conditions

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Kaspi.kz, which controls Kazakhstan's Kaspi Bank, said Monday it is postponing its planned initial public offering in London because of market conditions. The company, which offers e-commerce, payments and financial technology services, said the current outlook in the technology sector was a factor in the decision. "[Kaspi.kz] has decided to postpone the proposed initial public offering at this time in light of currently unfavorable and uncertain market conditions, particularly in the technology sector," the Monday regulatory filing said. Kaspi.kz bills itself as Kazakhstan's largest payments, marketplace and fintech ecosystem. The company said in September that it was planning to list global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS