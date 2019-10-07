Justices Won't Hear Pot Biz's Dispute Over Tax Deductions

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case by a marijuana business arguing that state laws allowing pot sales should not be overridden by a federal law prohibiting business tax deductions for the sale of illegal substances. The high court, as usual, did not explain its denial of the July petition submitted by Total Health Concepts owners Neil and Andrea Feinberg and Kellie McDonald, who claimed they were eligible for business expense deductions that would eliminate a $300,000 tax bill. The owners had maintained that there was no federal violation or conflict of law in deducting expenses for their...

