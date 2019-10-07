Winston & Strawn Can't Win High Court Review In Bias Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied review of a California appeals court ruling that Winston & Strawn’s arbitration requirement with a former firm attorney was unenforceable, restarting her state court sex discrimination suit. The denial of certiorari automatically lifts the brake on the case brought two years ago by intellectual property attorney Constance Ramos. The former "income" partner accused her onetime employer of slashing her pay and denying her work on major matters after a man with whom she joined Winston resigned. After Ramos filed suit in a San Francisco court in 2017, Winston persuaded the trial court to send...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS